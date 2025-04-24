AC Pasrur Meets Wheel Cart Owners
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Sidra Sattar met the local wheel cart owners and listened to their problems and discussed them.
She assured the wheel cart owners of Chowinda Phatak, Daska Road and Pasrur that the government was taking serious steps to turn Pasrur into a model city.
AC Pasrur asked them to make their carts of the same style and use the same tarpaulin as per the clear directive of the Punjab government so that the market takes on a beautiful and organized appearance and for cleanliness, a dustbin should be placed with each cart and all the garbage should be thrown in it so that the roads are clean and the environment is pleasant.
Sidra Sattar said that progress does not come from big buildings alone but from small initiatives and mutual cooperation. If we all work together to demonstrate cleanliness, order and harmony, making Pasrur a model city will not be a dream.
The initiative was highly appreciated by the locals and they assured full cooperation, she added.
She said that the citizens of Pasrur termed it as the beginning of a positive change and said that only such leadership can lay the foundation for real change.
