AC Pasrur visits vegetable market

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sidra Sattar on Monday paid a surprise visit to the old vegetable

market Pasrur.

The purpose of the visit was to ensure cleanliness, traffic flow and public facilities

in the market.

During the visit, she directed the municipal committee to immediately start an operation

against encroachments and keep the public roads open.