AC pays a surprise visit to Bajaur Flour Mills

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) : Assistant Commissioner, Khar, Sahib Khan on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mehsud, paid a surprised visit to Bajaur Flour Mills on Saturday.

During the visit, he inspected the wheat stocks and reviewed the distribution of flour among the dealers and the people as well.

He issued warning that shortage of flour in Bajaur would not be tolerated at all.

He also instructed the laborers to keep a social distancing for the betterment of themselves and their families.

At the end, he distributed masks, gloves, sanitizers among the people following protective measures following COVID-19 outbreak.