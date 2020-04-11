UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Pays A Surprise Visit To Bajaur Flour Mills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 04:53 PM

AC pays a surprise visit to Bajaur Flour Mills

Assistant Commissioner, Khar, Sahib Khan on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mehsud, paid a surprised visit to Bajaur Flour Mills on Saturday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) : Assistant Commissioner, Khar, Sahib Khan on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mehsud, paid a surprised visit to Bajaur Flour Mills on Saturday.

During the visit, he inspected the wheat stocks and reviewed the distribution of flour among the dealers and the people as well.

He issued warning that shortage of flour in Bajaur would not be tolerated at all.

He also instructed the laborers to keep a social distancing for the betterment of themselves and their families.

At the end, he distributed masks, gloves, sanitizers among the people following protective measures following COVID-19 outbreak.

Related Topics

Shortage Visit Stocks All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Kremlin Spokesman Praises Moscow Hospitals For Her ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister ..

3 minutes ago

Coming Weeks to Show Whether Russia Approaching CO ..

3 minutes ago

Four drugs pushers rounded up in Sargodha

10 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

10 minutes ago

Anti COVID-19 measures: Professional beggars held ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.