AC pays surprise visit, inspects polythene bag use, petrol pumps in Secretariat

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat Aneel Saeed on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of petrol pumps, markets and other areas in the Secretariat subdivision Islamabad.

The Assistant Commissioner fined the violators of price control regulations and those using polythene bags, and ensured the implementation of Dengue SOPs, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

The Assistant Commissioner's team checked the prices of essential commodities, including food items, vegetables, and fruits. They also checked the weight and measurement of petrol pumps and sealed the faulty machines.

The team also raided illegal petrol/LPG filling stations and registered an FIR against two unauthorized agencies. The managers of the agencies were arrested and taken to the police station.

The AC also ensured the implementation of Dengue SOPs at various locations. He directed the shopkeepers to keep their premises clean and free of stagnant water. He also asked them to use mosquito nets and repellents.

The Assistant Commissioner's inspection was aimed at ensuring the provision of essential commodities at affordable prices and preventing the spread of dengue, adding said the actions were appreciated by the residents of the Secretariat subdivision.

The Assistant Commissioner Secretariat has appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the authorities in their efforts to control prices and prevent the spread of dengue. He also asked the citizens to report any violations to the authorities.