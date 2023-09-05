Open Menu

AC Pays Surprise Visit, Inspects Polythene Bag Use, Petrol Pumps In Secretariat

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 01:10 PM

AC pays surprise visit, inspects polythene bag use, petrol pumps in Secretariat

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat Aneel Saeed on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of petrol pumps, markets and other areas in the Secretariat subdivision Islamabad.

The Assistant Commissioner fined the violators of price control regulations and those using polythene bags, and ensured the implementation of Dengue SOPs, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

The Assistant Commissioner's team checked the prices of essential commodities, including food items, vegetables, and fruits. They also checked the weight and measurement of petrol pumps and sealed the faulty machines.

The team also raided illegal petrol/LPG filling stations and registered an FIR against two unauthorized agencies. The managers of the agencies were arrested and taken to the police station.

The AC also ensured the implementation of Dengue SOPs at various locations. He directed the shopkeepers to keep their premises clean and free of stagnant water. He also asked them to use mosquito nets and repellents.

The Assistant Commissioner's inspection was aimed at ensuring the provision of essential commodities at affordable prices and preventing the spread of dengue, adding said the actions were appreciated by the residents of the Secretariat subdivision.

The Assistant Commissioner Secretariat has appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the authorities in their efforts to control prices and prevent the spread of dengue. He also asked the citizens to report any violations to the authorities.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Dengue Water Police Station Price FIR Market Weight

Recent Stories

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a H ..

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a Historic Tour to Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico ..

Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico to invest in Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiati ..

EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiative to plant mangrove trees for ..

1 hour ago
 Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to pro ..

Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to provide relief to electricity con ..

1 hour ago
 ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication e ..

ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication emergency plan

2 hours ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elah ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elahi

2 hours ago
UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space a ..

Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space achievement: Abdullah bin Zayed

13 hours ago
 Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource manageme ..

Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource management with US lawmaker

14 hours ago
 Governor for provision of basic facilities to peop ..

Governor for provision of basic facilities to people at doorsteps

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan