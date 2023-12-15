Open Menu

AC Pays Surprise Visit Of New City Market

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 04:20 PM

AC pays surprise visit of new city market

Hasanabdal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Hassan Abdal Dr. Sana on Friday along with his staff visited various shops in the New City area of Tehsil Hassan Abdal regarding price control.

According to the DC office, during the checking, the costs and calibre of food items at grocery stores, roti-nan shops, vegetable and fruit shops, and milk and curd businesses were examined.

Various retailers received fines for charging inflated rates for goods that were on the official pricing list. Shopkeepers were forewarned by AC to display the rate list.

Heavy fines were imposed on many shops for poor quality, expired items and lack of cleanliness.

