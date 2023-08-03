Open Menu

AC Pays Surprise Visit To Filling Stations At Tank

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah Khan on Thursday paid a surprise visit to several filling stations in the district to check prices and gauge for the provision of petroleum products to consumers.

He also inspected the safety measures, cleanliness and availability of stock of petroleum products.

During inspection, some petrol pumps and agencies were fined and sealed while several were sealed over violation.

He said that he had undertaken the visit on the directives of deputy commissioner to facilitate citizens and strict action would be taken against those charging people for petroleum products more than officially prescribed rates.

