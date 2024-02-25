AC pays surprise visit to hospital in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Tank Ameen Ullah Khan paid a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Tank and inspected medical facilities.

During the visit, the AC was briefed about the cleanliness and facilities available in the hospital and the plans. The assistant commissioner also checked the stock register and attendance of staff.

Later, he visited various sections including the OPD block, emergency ward, and stores and took stock of treatment facilities.

He also met with patients listened to their problems and directed the hospital administration not to ignore any complaints registered by patients.

Moreover, he issued special instructions to focus on cleanliness in the hospital so that a clean and healthy environment could be ensured for patients.