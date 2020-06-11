AC pays surprise visit to inspect prices of daily use items

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District administration is taking tangible measures to ensure daily use items for masses at official prices

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration is taking tangible measures to ensure daily use items for masses at official prices.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner-III Murad Hoti on Thursday paid visit to bazaars including Murghi Mandi, Purana Jail road bazaar, Charsi bazaar and main bazaar to checked prices of daily use commodities.

He also inspected implementation of SOPs and took action under relevant law against violators.

During inspection, one shop was sealed for violating SOPs.

The AAC directed all shopkeepers to ensure implementation of SOPs and observe social distancing and wear mask to control spread of COVID-19.