AC pays surprise visit to RHC Barana

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Lalian Dr. Muhammad Anas Saeed on Saturday paid a surprise visit to the Rural Health Center Barana.

He expressed his anger over the poor sanitation arrangements and lack of records of medicine stock.

He reported the doctor’s absence and irresponsible behavior of the dispensaries to the health authority.

He also reviewed the treatment process of the patients and said that there should be no obstacle in reaching the fruits of government initiatives in the health sector to the common patients.