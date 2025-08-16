AC Pays Surprise Visit To RHC Barana
Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 07:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Lalian Dr. Muhammad Anas Saeed on Saturday paid a surprise visit to the Rural Health Center Barana.
He expressed his anger over the poor sanitation arrangements and lack of records of medicine stock.
He reported the doctor’s absence and irresponsible behavior of the dispensaries to the health authority.
He also reviewed the treatment process of the patients and said that there should be no obstacle in reaching the fruits of government initiatives in the health sector to the common patients.
Recent Stories
UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan
European leaders welcome President Trump’s efforts to end war in Ukraine
MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students
Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods
Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar thanks Party leadership for NA-66 nomination of Bilal Farooq Tarar1 minute ago
-
RPO Dera pays surprise visit to Tank district1 minute ago
-
CM express grief over losses in rains, floods1 minute ago
-
RPO Faisalabad visited Chiniot district.1 minute ago
-
AC pays surprise visit to RHC Barana2 minutes ago
-
Police bust four-member street criminals gang in Wah11 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains predicted across country as monsoon activity intensifies from August 1711 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid visits Abbottabad Office, vows to strengthen women’s empowerment11 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam presents Rs 1 mln cheques to each volunteers Hilal, Ismat12 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on bathing in streams, dams12 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses grief over loss of lives of Mufti Kifayatullah’s children in Malakand12 minutes ago
-
Punjab celebrates peaceful Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS), Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)22 minutes ago