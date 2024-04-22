AC Pays Surprise Visit To School
April 22, 2024
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur, Sobia Falak Rao on Monday paid a surprise visit to government Girls School, New Goth.
The assistant commissioner inspected classrooms and labs at the school.
She also went through the school records and showed displeasure over a 60 percent result of the 10th class last year.
Ms Sobia Falak directed the school principal to pay further attention to the improvement of education and ensure that all computers in the lab are in working order.
She also directed the school administration to improve the cleanliness of the school and provide a clean atmosphere to the students.
