PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Peshawar, Shamsul islam died of coronavirus here on Tuesday.

According to his family sources, he was on ventilator at a local hospital for the last couple of days where he lost the battle for life.

His funeral prayer would be held at village Usmankhel in Malakand at 5 p.m today.