UrduPoint.com

AC Pharpur Warns Shopkeepers Against Overcharging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 03:50 PM

AC Pharpur warns shopkeepers against overcharging

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration was committed to extend relief to people by providing quality food commodities to people at affordable prices.

pa This was stated by Assistant Commissioner of Pharpur Tehsil Aneeq Anwar while paying a surprise visit to Hafiz Abad locality's bazaar to take stock of hygienic conditions at eateries and check prices and quality of various food commodities at shops.

The inspection was conducted in line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan in order to check artificial price hike and ensure quality food items to the citizens.

The AC directed the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places of their shops and provide quality items at officially-prescribed rates.

He warned shopkeepers against overcharging and added that strict action would be taken against profiteers.

Related Topics

Visit Price

Recent Stories

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use s ..

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use soil against Pakistan: FO

20 minutes ago
 COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

4 hours ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

4 hours ago
 Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationship ..

Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationships with Ch Pervaiz Elahi

5 hours ago
 SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.