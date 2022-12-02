AC Pharpur warns shopkeepers against overcharging

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration was committed to extend relief to people by providing quality food commodities to people at affordable prices.

pa This was stated by Assistant Commissioner of Pharpur Tehsil Aneeq Anwar while paying a surprise visit to Hafiz Abad locality's bazaar to take stock of hygienic conditions at eateries and check prices and quality of various food commodities at shops.

The inspection was conducted in line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan in order to check artificial price hike and ensure quality food items to the citizens.

The AC directed the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places of their shops and provide quality items at officially-prescribed rates.

He warned shopkeepers against overcharging and added that strict action would be taken against profiteers.