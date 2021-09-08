UrduPoint.com

AC Postpones Indictment Of Pervaiz Ashraf In Karkay Rental Power Case

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 07:56 PM

AC postpones indictment of Pervaiz Ashraf in Karkay rental power case

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday postponed the indictment of an accused in Karkay rental power project reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday postponed the indictment of an accused in Karkay rental power project reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the hearing, a co-accused Rasool Khan Mehsood filed an acquittal plea to the court. At this Raja Pervaiz Ashraf's lawyer Arshad Tabraiz requested the court to first hear the acquittal plea of his client.

He said the NAB had already excluded many accused in its supplementary reference.

The court instructed the two sides to give arguments on the acquittal pleas on the next hearing and adjourned the case till September 28.

