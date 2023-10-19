AC Pothohar apprehends two, seals shops, enforces dengue SOPs

In order to combat the spread of dengue fever, the Assistant Commissioner of Pothohar Nahel Haiz, heeding the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, embarked on an inspection tour of the subdivision on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) In order to combat the spread of dengue fever, the Assistant Commissioner of Pothohar Nahel Haiz, heeding the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, embarked on an inspection tour of the subdivision on Thursday.

The ICT spokesman said that, the AC launched a crackdown on illegal denting workshop, apprehending two individuals and handing them over to the local police authorities. He also sealed two commercial establishments for violating dengue SOPs.

In a stern action against violators, the AC left no room for ambiguity, insisting that all measures in place to contain the dengue outbreak.

He also examined the implementation of dengue SOPs, ensuring that the community was safeguarded from the perils of the disease.

The AC's dedication to public safety is a welcome development, as it demonstrates the government's commitment to tackling the dengue menace.

The AC's actions are also a reminder to the public of their individual responsibility in preventing the spread of dengue by following the prescribed SOPs, such as wearing long sleeves and pants, using mosquito repellent, and disposing of stagnant water, we can all play a role in protecting ourselves and our loved ones from this deadly disease.