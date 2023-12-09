Open Menu

AC Pothohar Conducts Crackdown On Price Gouging, Arrests 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) In a swift operation spearheaded by Assistant Commissioner Pothohar Nahel Hafiz, the ICT officials on Sunday conducted crackdown on rampant price gouging in the city's vegetable markets, arresting 14 individuals and seizing the goods of 25 vendors.

This decisive action came in response to rising prices and follows the directive of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to ensure fair trade practices and protect consumers, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

The Assistant Commissioner personally visited various areas within the Pothohar subdivision, displaying the official rate list and conducting rigorous price checks. Those found engaging in overcharging were apprehended and transferred to the police station for further investigation.

The confiscated goods, valued at a significant amount, have been taken into custody.

This coordinated effort sends a clear message to all vendors and overcharging will not be tolerated. The warnings have also been issued to other violators, encouraging them to comply with the established price regulations. This ongoing operation, conducted on a daily basis, aimed to ensure that residents of Islamabad have access to essential goods at fair and reasonable prices.

The Assistant Commissioner's dedication to upholding consumer rights through swift and decisive action has been met with widespread praise from the community. This operation is expected to deter further price gouging and contribute to a more stable and equitable marketplace for all.

