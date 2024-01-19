Open Menu

AC Pothohar Conducts Crackdown On Price Gouging

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) In a crackdown on exorbitant vegetable prices, Assistant Commissioner Pothohar Nahel Hafiz on Friday swooped into various areas of the subdivision.

Brandishing a rate list like a market-busting sheriff, the AC Pothohar personally inspected the stalls, scrutinizing prices. He caught two unscrupulous vendors, their scales tipped heavily in favour of their pockets, ICT spokesman said while talking to APP.

AC also apprehended the offenders, their inflated profits wilting under the weight of justice. They were promptly shifted to the police station, this operation sent a stark reminder that profiteering in Pothohar would no longer be tolerated.

Hafiz served a stern warning to other vendors, he also warned them to mend their ways or face the consequences.

This operation against price gouging, encroachments, and other malpractices is not a one-off event. It's a sustained campaign, a daily dose of justice for the people of Pothohar subdivision. The AC decisive action sends a clear signal in Pothohar, that the scales of justice are firmly in the hands of the people.

