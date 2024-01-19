AC Pothohar Conducts Crackdown On Price Gouging
Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) In a crackdown on exorbitant vegetable prices, Assistant Commissioner Pothohar Nahel Hafiz on Friday swooped into various areas of the subdivision.
Brandishing a rate list like a market-busting sheriff, the AC Pothohar personally inspected the stalls, scrutinizing prices. He caught two unscrupulous vendors, their scales tipped heavily in favour of their pockets, ICT spokesman said while talking to APP.
AC also apprehended the offenders, their inflated profits wilting under the weight of justice. They were promptly shifted to the police station, this operation sent a stark reminder that profiteering in Pothohar would no longer be tolerated.
Hafiz served a stern warning to other vendors, he also warned them to mend their ways or face the consequences.
This operation against price gouging, encroachments, and other malpractices is not a one-off event. It's a sustained campaign, a daily dose of justice for the people of Pothohar subdivision. The AC decisive action sends a clear signal in Pothohar, that the scales of justice are firmly in the hands of the people.
Recent Stories
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Sukkur directs to intensify crackdown against profiteers, hoarders6 minutes ago
-
Balanced system imperative to enhance farm productivity: FCCI16 minutes ago
-
Food testing labs to provide healthy diet to people: SFA16 minutes ago
-
PU’s 132nd convocation on Saturday16 minutes ago
-
UNHCR representative Philippa Candler meets Interior Secretary16 minutes ago
-
Attachment of Hurriyat leaders’ properties in IIOJK by Modi regime condemned36 minutes ago
-
PTA intensifies crackdown against franchisees involved in issuance of SIMs36 minutes ago
-
RDA launches operation against illegal housing scheme ‘Khayaban-e-Iftikhar’46 minutes ago
-
Renowned columnist, playwright Munnu Bhai remembered on sixth death anniversary46 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara conducts orderly room to resolve the police force issues46 minutes ago
-
Remembering singer Mehnaz Begum on her death anniversary46 minutes ago
-
BISE to announce result of oriental Languages on Jan 1956 minutes ago