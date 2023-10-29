Open Menu

AC Pothohar Cracks Down On Price Gougers At Vegetable Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2023 | 06:20 PM

AC Pothohar Cracks Down on Price Gougers at Vegetable Market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) In a crackdown on price gougers, Assistant Commissioner Nahel Hafiz Pothohar visited the vegetable market on Sunday and arrested six people for violating government-prescribed rates and not displaying the notified rate list.

This operation is part of the ongoing drive against price increases that the district administration has been carrying out on a daily basis, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

The AC Pothohar also inspected the market for the quality of vegetables and ensured that they were fresh and fit for human consumption. He also directed the shopkeepers to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in the market.

The district administration has warned all shopkeepers to adhere to the government-prescribed rates and display the notified rate list prominently in their shops. Failure to do so will result in strict action, including the arrest and cancellation of trade licenses.

