AC Pothohar cracks down on price violators at vegetable market; 12 arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pothohar Aneeq Anwar, along with his team, launched a crackdown on Friday in several areas of the Federal capital, arresting 12 shopkeepers for overcharging and violating the official price list.

The operation, conducted at "Sabzi Mandi," targeted vendors accused of profiteering and exploiting customers. According to a spokesperson for the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, the action is part of ongoing efforts to regulate market prices and protect consumers.

The crackdown followed numerous complaints from citizens reporting price violations. Authorities reiterated that all vendors are required to comply with the official price list, which is updated regularly to ensure fair market rates.

AC Aneeq Anwar emphasized the importance of public cooperation in curbing profiteering. “We urge citizens to shop responsibly and support vendors who adhere to the official rates,” he said. “Your cooperation can help promote transparency and discourage exploitation in the market.”

Residents have been encouraged to report any price violations to the relevant authorities to strengthen market regulation efforts. Officials have assured that strict enforcement measures, including penalties, will be taken against violators.

The ICT administration continues its price-checking operations to ensure the availability of essential commodities at controlled rates, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding consumer rights.