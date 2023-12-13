AC Pothohar cracks down on vegetable market overcharging

In a swift crackdown on exorbitant vegetable prices, Assistant Commissioner Pothohar Nahel Hafiz on Wednesday swooped into various areas of the subdivision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) In a swift crackdown on exorbitant vegetable prices, Assistant Commissioner Pothohar Nahel Hafiz on Wednesday swooped into various areas of the subdivision.

Brandishing a rate list like a market-busting sheriff, the AC Pothohar personally inspected the stalls, scrutinizing prices with a hawk's eye. His sharp gaze soon caught two unscrupulous vendors, their scales tipped heavily in favor of their pockets.

AC also apprehended the offenders, their inflated profits wilting under the weight of justice. They were promptly marched off to the police station, a stark reminder that profiteering in Pothohar would no longer be tolerated.

AC served a stern warning to other vendors tempted by the lure of easy gain, he also warned the vendors to mend their ways or face the consequences. His message resonated through the market, a clarion call for fair pricing and honest trade.

This operation against price gouging, encroachments, and other malpractices is not a one-off event. It's a sustained campaign, a daily dose of justice for the people of Pothohar subdivision. The AC decisive action sends a clear signal in Pothohar, that the scales of justice are firmly in the hands of the people.