AC Pothohar cracks down on vegetable price gougers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) In a swift crackdown on vegetable price gouging, Assistant Commissioner Pothohar Nahel Hafiz acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday conducted surprise inspections of various markets in his respective subdivision.

The inspections yielded immediate results, with five individuals apprehended for overcharging and subsequently handed over to the police, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

The Assistant Commissioner's stern action sent a clear message to errant vegetable sellers that blatant profiteering will not be tolerated.

The warnings were issued to other shopkeepers who were found to be charging exorbitant prices, leaving no room for ambiguity regarding the authorities' resolve to protect consumer interests.

This decisive operation against price hikes is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Islamabad administration to ensuring fair market practices and safeguarding the rights of its citizens. The ongoing crackdown underscores the authorities' determination to maintain a steady supply of essential commodities at reasonable prices, safeguarding the well-being of the populace.