AC Pothohar cracksdown on overpricing, illegal LPG refilling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) In a stern crackdown on overpricing and illegal refilling of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), the Assistant Commissioner of Pothohar subdivision Nahel Hafiz, has arrested two individuals and imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on violators.

Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Assistant Commissioner, along with a team of officials, conducted surprise inspections of various LPG filling stations in the Pothohar area.

During the inspections, they discovered that several establishments were flouting government-mandated rates and engaging in unsafe refilling practices.

Swiftly taking action, the Assistant Commissioner apprehended two individuals involved in these illegal activities.

Additionally, a fine of Rs 13,000 was imposed on the errant filling stations.

The Assistant Commissioner also issued stern warnings to other violators, emphasizing that strict action would be taken against those who continue to disregard regulations.

This decisive action by the Assistant Commissioner sends a clear message that the authorities will not tolerate any irregularities in the LPG industry.

The safety of citizens is paramount and the government was committed to ensuring that LPG was handled and dispensed in a responsible and compliant manner.