Open Menu

AC Pothohar Cracksdown On Overpricing, Illegal LPG Refilling

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2023 | 02:30 PM

AC Pothohar cracksdown on overpricing, illegal LPG refilling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) In a stern crackdown on overpricing and illegal refilling of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), the Assistant Commissioner of Pothohar subdivision Nahel Hafiz, has arrested two individuals and imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on violators.

Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Assistant Commissioner, along with a team of officials, conducted surprise inspections of various LPG filling stations in the Pothohar area.

During the inspections, they discovered that several establishments were flouting government-mandated rates and engaging in unsafe refilling practices.

Swiftly taking action, the Assistant Commissioner apprehended two individuals involved in these illegal activities.

Additionally, a fine of Rs 13,000 was imposed on the errant filling stations.

The Assistant Commissioner also issued stern warnings to other violators, emphasizing that strict action would be taken against those who continue to disregard regulations.

This decisive action by the Assistant Commissioner sends a clear message that the authorities will not tolerate any irregularities in the LPG industry.

The safety of citizens is paramount and the government was committed to ensuring that LPG was handled and dispensed in a responsible and compliant manner.

Related Topics

Islamabad LPG Fine Gas Government Industry

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

44 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

56 minutes ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

6 hours ago
Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

15 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

15 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

15 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 Sister killed over domestic dispute

Sister killed over domestic dispute

15 hours ago
 Two people died in train hit incidents

Two people died in train hit incidents

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan