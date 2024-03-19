Open Menu

AC Potohar Apprehends 9 Offenders For Overcharging

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 07:38 PM

AC Potohar apprehends 9 offenders for overcharging

Assistant Commissioner (Potohar) Aneeq Khan on Tuesday undertook visits to various localities within the region following directives from the deputy commissioner of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (Potohar) Aneeq Khan on Tuesday undertook visits to various localities within the region following directives from the deputy commissioner of Islamabad.

According to the Islamabad Capital Territory spokesperson Dr Abdullah Tabassum, the assistant commissioner took proactive measures such as publicly displaying the price list at the vegetable market, scrutinizing prices, apprehending offenders engaged in overpricing, and facilitating the transfer of nine individuals to the local police station.

Additionally, he issued verbal warnings to other individuals found in violation of regulations.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (Nilore) Uzair Ahmed visited Expressway, Zia Masjid stop and surroundings to check the price lists.

He imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 for non-availability of price lists and selling at high rates. He directed to arrest two persons and transfer to the police station.

Along with this, Assistant Commissioner (Industrial Area) Farwa Batool visited Tuesday Bazaar and arrested two persons and fined twenty Rs. 29,000 for increasing the prices. It is imperative to highlight that the campaign targeting price hikes, encroachments, and related infractions remains an ongoing daily endeavor.

