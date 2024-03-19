AC Potohar Apprehends 9 Offenders For Overcharging
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 07:38 PM
Assistant Commissioner (Potohar) Aneeq Khan on Tuesday undertook visits to various localities within the region following directives from the deputy commissioner of Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (Potohar) Aneeq Khan on Tuesday undertook visits to various localities within the region following directives from the deputy commissioner of Islamabad.
According to the Islamabad Capital Territory spokesperson Dr Abdullah Tabassum, the assistant commissioner took proactive measures such as publicly displaying the price list at the vegetable market, scrutinizing prices, apprehending offenders engaged in overpricing, and facilitating the transfer of nine individuals to the local police station.
Additionally, he issued verbal warnings to other individuals found in violation of regulations.
Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (Nilore) Uzair Ahmed visited Expressway, Zia Masjid stop and surroundings to check the price lists.
He imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 for non-availability of price lists and selling at high rates. He directed to arrest two persons and transfer to the police station.
Along with this, Assistant Commissioner (Industrial Area) Farwa Batool visited Tuesday Bazaar and arrested two persons and fined twenty Rs. 29,000 for increasing the prices. It is imperative to highlight that the campaign targeting price hikes, encroachments, and related infractions remains an ongoing daily endeavor.
Recent Stories
Sports Advisor for early completion of renovation of Arbab Niaz Stadium
DC Sanghar administers oath to newly elected municipal councilors
Chairman SHRC calls for ensuring vocational training, medical facilities to wome ..
CDA Introduces Islamabad Mascot MarGo CDA
Ten robber, thief gangs busted, looted valuables recovered
Market committee assigned to keep prices of essential items stable
IG police expresses grief over sad demise of DPO Battagram
Court acquits Hassan, Hussain Nawaz in three references
PHA kicks off spring plantation drive
No negligence to be tolerated in Ramadan Dastar Khawan: Advisor
SP CIA reviews security arrangements at Judicial Complex
Distribution of food hampers to deserving families underway in Bahawalpur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Sanghar administers oath to newly elected municipal councilors1 minute ago
-
Chairman SHRC calls for ensuring vocational training, medical facilities to women at Dar ul Aman5 minutes ago
-
CDA Introduces Islamabad Mascot MarGo CDA5 minutes ago
-
Ten robber, thief gangs busted, looted valuables recovered5 minutes ago
-
Market committee assigned to keep prices of essential items stable5 minutes ago
-
IG police expresses grief over sad demise of DPO Battagram5 minutes ago
-
Court acquits Hassan, Hussain Nawaz in three references8 minutes ago
-
PHA kicks off spring plantation drive8 minutes ago
-
No negligence to be tolerated in Ramadan Dastar Khawan: Advisor8 minutes ago
-
SP CIA reviews security arrangements at Judicial Complex32 minutes ago
-
Distribution of food hampers to deserving families underway in Bahawalpur32 minutes ago
-
CPPCA delegation meets Speaker KP Assembly32 minutes ago