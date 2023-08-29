Open Menu

AC Potohar Crackdown On Illegal Petrol Agencies In Shams Colony

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2023 | 09:43 PM

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, Assistant Commissioner Potohar visited various areas of Potohar subdivision on Tuesday.

During his visit, he inspected LPG shops, clinics, and service stations in PS Shams Colony. He also sealed two illegal petrol agencies and warned other violators of strict action, ICT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasim said.

The Assistant Commissioner said that the sealing of the illegal petrol agencies was part of a crackdown on illegal businesses in the area.

He said that such businesses were a threat to the public safety and would not be tolerated.

He urged the owners of other illegal businesses to either regularize their operations or face closure.

The crackdown on illegal petrol agencies has been welcomed by the residents of Shams Colony.

A resident Naveed Ahmed appreciated the crackdown launched by the ICT administration against the illegal oil agencies who were selling adulterated fuel.

They said that the illegal agencies were selling adulterated fuel, which was a health hazard.

They thanked the Assistant Commissioner for taking action against the illegal businesses.

