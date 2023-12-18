Open Menu

AC Potohar Cracks Down On Price Gougers, 7 Netted

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2023 | 11:38 PM

AC Potohar cracks down on price gougers, 7 netted

In proactive action against rising prices, Assistant Commissioner Potohar Nahel Hafiz conducted a thorough inspection of local markets in his respective subdivision on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) In proactive action against rising prices, Assistant Commissioner Potohar Nahel Hafiz conducted a thorough inspection of local markets in his respective subdivision on Monday.

Uncovering instances of overcharging, a decisive crackdown ensued, with seven individuals apprehended and swiftly handed over to the police, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

He said the pulse of the vegetable market was closely monitored as the Assistant Commissioner meticulously examined rate lists, ensuring fair pricing for the residents of the subdivision.

The AC has also issued warnings to other potential violators and sent a clear message that such practices will not be tolerated.

This operation forms part of the ongoing daily efforts spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon to curb issues such as price hikes and encroachments. The commitment to maintaining a fair and just marketplace remains unwavering as the officials continue their vigilant efforts, the spokesman concluded.

Related Topics

Police Price Market

Recent Stories

4 die, 17 injured in Hasilpur road mishap

4 die, 17 injured in Hasilpur road mishap

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to deepen ties with Norway: PM

Pakistan committed to deepen ties with Norway: PM

3 minutes ago
 NCSW, PTA, GSMA establishes 'Action Coalition on W ..

NCSW, PTA, GSMA establishes 'Action Coalition on Women’s Digital Inclusion'

3 minutes ago
 Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot kills 13, in ..

Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot kills 13, injures 178

17 minutes ago
 NAB, KP government join hands for eradicating corr ..

NAB, KP government join hands for eradicating corruption

17 minutes ago
 Oil prices surge following Red Sea attacks

Oil prices surge following Red Sea attacks

20 minutes ago
World migrants day observed

World migrants day observed

17 minutes ago
 IFA closes bakery amidst hygiene

IFA closes bakery amidst hygiene

17 minutes ago
 MQM-P denounces non-payment of salaries to HMC's s ..

MQM-P denounces non-payment of salaries to HMC's staff

17 minutes ago
 EU launches 'illegal content' probe into Elon Musk ..

EU launches 'illegal content' probe into Elon Musk's X

16 minutes ago
 PHC reserves judgment on PTI petition seeking elec ..

PHC reserves judgment on PTI petition seeking election under supervision of judi ..

16 minutes ago
 Ahmad Shah, along with Law Minister, Mayor attend ..

Ahmad Shah, along with Law Minister, Mayor attend portrait exhibition at ACP

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan