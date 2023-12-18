AC Potohar cracks down on price gougers, 7 netted

In proactive action against rising prices, Assistant Commissioner Potohar Nahel Hafiz conducted a thorough inspection of local markets in his respective subdivision on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) In proactive action against rising prices, Assistant Commissioner Potohar Nahel Hafiz conducted a thorough inspection of local markets in his respective subdivision on Monday.

Uncovering instances of overcharging, a decisive crackdown ensued, with seven individuals apprehended and swiftly handed over to the police, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

He said the pulse of the vegetable market was closely monitored as the Assistant Commissioner meticulously examined rate lists, ensuring fair pricing for the residents of the subdivision.

The AC has also issued warnings to other potential violators and sent a clear message that such practices will not be tolerated.

This operation forms part of the ongoing daily efforts spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon to curb issues such as price hikes and encroachments. The commitment to maintaining a fair and just marketplace remains unwavering as the officials continue their vigilant efforts, the spokesman concluded.