AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

(@FahadShabbir)

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dhader Qazi Muhammad Parvez on Monday said that our first priority was to provide maximum health facilities to the people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dhader Qazi Muhammad Parvez on Monday said that our first priority was to provide maximum health facilities to the people.

He said that wile visiting District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dhadar, On special directive of Deputy Commissioner District Kachhi Jameel Ahmad Baloch inspected its various departments including Emergency Ward, Male, Female Ward, EPI Center, Nutrition Center, Benazir Development Program and under construction Trauma Center.

Apart from this, the attendance of the staff was also checked, which was found that all the staff were present at their place of posting.

The organizers informed the AC about the shortage of doctors and staff that we have vacant positions of doctors but doctors are not appointed while many difficulties are being faced due to severe shortage of paramedical staff, apart from this, there is also shortage of medicines.

AC said that the shortage of doctors, staff and medicines would be informed to the higher authorities soon. He said that our first priority was to provide maximum health facilities to the people. Disciplinary action will be taken against the dereliction of duty, he added.