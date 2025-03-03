Open Menu

AC Qasimabad Conducts Surprise Operation To Check Prices

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 02:10 PM

AC Qasimabad conducts surprise operation to check prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The assistant commissioner Qasimabad Hataf Syial along with his team conducted a surprise operation in the citizen colony area to review the prices of essential food items here on Sunday night.

The operation was carried out under the directives of the deputy commissioner Zain Ul Abideen Memon. During the operation, traders who were found overcharging customers were fined up to 20,000 rupees.

Representatives from the team said that the purpose of the action was to ensure compliance with the fixed prices and protect consumers from exploitation.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

16 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..

46 minutes ago
 ‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient wi ..

‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New ..

Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made

2 hours ago
 Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates ..

Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi

2 hours ago
vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow ..

Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..

2 hours ago
 The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are Y ..

The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan