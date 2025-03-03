AC Qasimabad conducts surprise operation to check prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The assistant commissioner Qasimabad Hataf Syial along with his team conducted a surprise operation in the citizen colony area to review the prices of essential food items here on Sunday night.

The operation was carried out under the directives of the deputy commissioner Zain Ul Abideen Memon. During the operation, traders who were found overcharging customers were fined up to 20,000 rupees.

Representatives from the team said that the purpose of the action was to ensure compliance with the fixed prices and protect consumers from exploitation.