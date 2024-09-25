AC Qasimabad visits blast site in Bhitai Nagar area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Zain-ul-Aabdin Memon while taking notice of the cylinder blast in Bhitai Nagar area directed Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad to reach on the site on which Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad Farhan Jatoi visited blast site.

The Manager Honda Showroom said that during the repair of car oil room caught fire however the blaze was controlled and no human loss was reported.

APP/nsm