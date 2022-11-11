AC Quetta city inspects fuel pumps

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Quetta City Ata Munem on Friday paid surprise visit to the fuel pumps of the provincial capital.

During his visit, he inspected the gauge and standard of the fuel being sold out to the dwellers of Quetta.

Talking to the owners, he said those found involved in cheating the public would be dealt as per law. "People should come up with their feedback and identify those selling substandard fuel," he said.

He also called upon shopkeepers to display a rate list on prominent places of their shops. "Crackdown against the profiteers would continue," he maintained.