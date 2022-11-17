AC Quetta seals 5 milk shops over violation of control price list

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Quetta City took action against profiteers and sealed 5 milks shops and later, sent 5 shopkeepers to jail after arresting them at Faqir Muhammad Road area of Quetta.

Assistant Commissioner, Atta-ul-Manium said that no compromise would be made on the official price list under any circumstances.

He said that on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mir Shahak Baloch, action would be continued against those who sell expensive milk.

He said that action would be taken against dairy farms in the second phase in order to ensure control price list in the area to facilitate the public.

Assistant Commissioner Quetta said that there was no jungle law in the city and no association has any authority to issue self-made price list.

He said that the public should also identify the profiteers and would inform the administration about them so that immediate action would be taken against them.

It was the responsibility of the district administration to provide relief to the people.