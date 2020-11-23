AC Quetta seals Millennium Mall over violation of SOPs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Quetta Humaira Baloch Monday sealed Millennium Mall over violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Quetta.

According to AC Quetta Humaira Baloch, on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Quetta, action was taken against Millennium Mall center because it was organized a program in two days ago in which over 1000 participants attended the program without implantation of SOPs.

AC Humaira Baloch, said practical measures were being taken to ensure implementation of SOPs in order to control second wave of the spread of coronavirus for protection of the public lives from the virus.

He also appealed the citizens including shopkeepers should follow SOPs against the deadly virus while the virus could be defeated by adopting precautionary measures.