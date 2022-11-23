AC Quetta shows resentment over food items distribution, non-keeping of customers' records in utility store

Assistant Commissioner Quetta City Atta-ul Munim on Wednesday visited various utility stores and expressed resentment over the distribution of food items and non-keeping of customers' records in the utility store in Multani Muhalla

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Quetta City Atta-ul Munim on Wednesday visited various utility stores and expressed resentment over the distribution of food items and non-keeping of customers' records in the utility store in Multani Muhalla.

He also sought the report of the in-charge of the utility store about the items to his office.

On this occasion, AC Atta-ul-Munaim said that the purpose of giving subsidy to consumers at utility stores was to provide relief, if there were irregularities in the distribution of food items, the consumers will be deprived of its fruits which could not be allowed under any circumstances.

He said that the district administration was using all the resources and capabilities to provide relief to the people saying that citizens could contact directly in case of any kind of complaints in this context.