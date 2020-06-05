UrduPoint.com
AC Raided Bazaars, Charged SOPs Violators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 04:51 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :In line with the policy of the provincial government and on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Fayyaz Sherpao, Assistant Commissioner Khar Bajaur, Fazlur Rahim Friday raided various bazaars and charged those found violating the SOPs regarding public safety from coronavirus infection.

Fazlur Rehim visited Khar Bazaar, Malakli and adjoining bazaars of the district.

The team lead by AC Fazlur Rahim raided the markets and checked a large number of shops. During the operation, 25 persons were caught red-handed and sent to Khar Police Station for further action.

In addition, two shops were sealed while violators will be prosecuted under Section 33 NDM and 188 PPC. He made it clear to the people that SOPs should be strictly enforced otherwise they would not be able to escape the grip of the law and would also fall victim to the epidemic.

