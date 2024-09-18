Open Menu

AC Raids At Vegetable Market; Arrests 11 Vendors

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 06:50 PM

AC raids at vegetable market; arrests 11 vendors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is cracking down on shopkeepers violating government regulations on edible pricing, resulting in the arrest of 11 vendors.

According to a spokesman for the ICT administration, Assistant Commissioner Pothohar, Aneeq Anwar, led an operation at a vegetable market where 11 shopkeepers were arrested for selling vegetables at rates not approved by the government.

He said that these vendors were operating without the required government permits, setting prices at their discretion, which is against the rules.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, emphasized the importance of following the official rate list for vegetables and fruits.

He stated that shopkeepers must adhere to this list to ensure fair pricing for consumers.

Memon added that anyone found selling vegetables or fruits without the official rate list should face action.

The ICT administration was committed to enforcing these rules to prevent unfair practices in the market. Irfan Memon directed officials to take strict measures against those who violate government-fixed rates and create an imbalance in the pricing system.

The district administration has made it clear that it will continue its rigorous checks and actions against any vendors found violating the established prices.

It is also important to mention that ongoing operations are being conducted against price hikes, professional beggars, illegal petrol filling agencies, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) filling stations, and others on a daily basis.

Related Topics

Islamabad LPG Petrol Price Gas Market Government

Recent Stories

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

37 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

43 minutes ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

54 minutes ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

1 hour ago
 The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

6 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

6 hours ago
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

6 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

1 day ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan