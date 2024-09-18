AC Raids At Vegetable Market; Arrests 11 Vendors
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is cracking down on shopkeepers violating government regulations on edible pricing, resulting in the arrest of 11 vendors.
According to a spokesman for the ICT administration, Assistant Commissioner Pothohar, Aneeq Anwar, led an operation at a vegetable market where 11 shopkeepers were arrested for selling vegetables at rates not approved by the government.
He said that these vendors were operating without the required government permits, setting prices at their discretion, which is against the rules.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, emphasized the importance of following the official rate list for vegetables and fruits.
He stated that shopkeepers must adhere to this list to ensure fair pricing for consumers.
Memon added that anyone found selling vegetables or fruits without the official rate list should face action.
The ICT administration was committed to enforcing these rules to prevent unfair practices in the market. Irfan Memon directed officials to take strict measures against those who violate government-fixed rates and create an imbalance in the pricing system.
The district administration has made it clear that it will continue its rigorous checks and actions against any vendors found violating the established prices.
It is also important to mention that ongoing operations are being conducted against price hikes, professional beggars, illegal petrol filling agencies, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) filling stations, and others on a daily basis.
