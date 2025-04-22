AC raids markets, nabs overcharging shopkeepers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Assistant Commissioner (AC) of the Industrial Area accompanied by the district administration teams have carried out a surprise visit to local markets on public complaints, and arrested several shopkeepers for selling essential items at inflated prices.

Following public complaints, the AC conducted a surprise inspection in various local markets. The visit aimed to check whether shopkeepers were following official price lists issued by the district administration, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.

During the inspection, the AC found two shopkeepers selling sugar at higher-than-approved rates. Both were arrested on the spot and handed over to the local police station. In another instance, two vegetable vendors were caught violating the official price list. They too were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, a tandoor operator was also arrested for selling bread at a higher price than what has been officially fixed. All individuals arrested were shifted to the nearby police station for further legal action.

The inspection was carried out without any prior notice, allowing the administration to take direct action against those ignoring official price controls. The AC emphasized that the action was based on tip-offs from citizens who had reported overpricing in the area.

Authorities said the crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to control prices of daily-use items and to ensure that the public does not face additional financial pressure. They urged citizens to keep reporting such violations so timely action can be taken.

However, the district administration has been regularly issuing price lists for items like sugar, vegetables, and bread. Shopkeepers and vendors are required by law to display and follow these rates. However, complaints about overcharging have been increasing in several areas.

Officials said such surprise visits will continue in the coming days to keep a check on price violations. They added that strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty of exploiting customers.

The AC warned all shopkeepers to follow the official price lists and avoid illegal profit-making practices. He also encouraged citizens to take photos or videos of price violations and share them with the local administration for quick action.

Local residents appreciated the move, saying that it helps keep prices in check and holds violators accountable.

Despite such concerns, the administration made it clear that no one would be allowed to sell items above the notified rates. The AC said the aim is to protect consumer rights and maintain fair trade practices in the area.

The arrested individuals will now face legal proceedings under relevant market control and consumer protection laws. The administration has also asked police to keep a record of such violations for future monitoring.

The visit highlights the administration’s continued efforts to regulate prices and respond to public complaints. More such operations are expected in other parts of the city.