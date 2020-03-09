UrduPoint.com
AC Raids Marriage Halls To Check One Dish Law

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 03:45 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh the Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Umer Daraz Gondal raided various marriage halls and sealed Taj Mahal marriage hall on violation of one dish policy.

According to details, police arrested the manager, identified as Muhammad Mumtaz ,of the said hall and sealed the hall over the violation of one dish law, adding, lodged FIR too against the Manager.

AC also warned the other 15 marriage hall owners to be ensured the implement of one dish policy at their halls.

AC Umer Daraz Gondal while taking to media said that all marriage hall have been directed to submit whole month event schedule and strict action would be taken against the violators.

