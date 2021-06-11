UrduPoint.com
AC Raiwind Retrieves State Land From Land Grabbers

Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

AC Raiwind retrieves state land from land grabbers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rashid on Friday retrieved one Kanal and 12 marla state land worth Rs 30 million from land grabbers here at Raiwind city.

According to spokesperson for the district administration, the district administration also demolished seven shops and structures which were constructed on occupied land.

The deputy commissioner has directed ACs to expedite operation against land grabbers.

More Stories From Pakistan

