AC re-summons Malik Riaz, son in law in Bagh Ibn e Qasim plot case

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday again served summon notices to Bahria Town's head Malik Riaz and his son in law Zain Malik in a reference pertaining to illegal allotment of plot in Bagh Ibn e Qasim Karchi connected with fake accounts scam.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on above reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor submitted the summon notice report to the trial court and adopted the stance that the notices could not be served due to the accused Malik Riaz and Zain Malik's stay in abroad.

The court inquired that then how the summon notice would be received by the accused and directed the NAB to locate the accused in this regard.

Co-accused Dr Dinshaw's counsel pleaded that Malik Riaz and Zain Malik were abroad and prayed the court to again serve notices rather issuing their arrest warrants.

At this, the court directed the accused to ensure their attendances on March 20.