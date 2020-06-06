UrduPoint.com
AC Recommends To Suspend Licenses Of Five Fuel Stations

Sat 06th June 2020

AC recommends to suspend licenses of five fuel stations

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab has recommended to suspend licenses of five petrol stations for not providing petroleum products to customers despite several warnings issued to them

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ):Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab has recommended to suspend licenses of five petrol stations for not providing petroleum products to customers despite several warnings issued to them.

In a letter addressed to Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Assistant Commissioner city proposed that licenses of Shell Company's Gul Khan petrol station Hirabad, Firdous petrol station Haider Chowk, Superior II petrol station near Saima Plaza Hala Naka, Hascol's Akbar Petrol station near Baldia Police Station Hala Naka and Total Parco's Hussain petrol station near Al-Rahim Shopping centre may be suspended without any delay.

