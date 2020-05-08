AC recovers 800 bags of flour, sugar

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari on Thursday taking action against hoardings of essential items, recovered 800 bags of flour and sugar

Faisalabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :

The AC raided on a godown situated on Millat Road and recovered the bags of sugar and flour. The godown was sealed and the bags were taken into custody.

The Assistant Commissioner said that the seized stock would be sold at government rates in market.