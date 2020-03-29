AC recovers bags of sugar from mills

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) ::During crackdown against hoarders and profiteers, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Athara Hazari along with police conducted raid in Dargahi Shah and recovered 13 lakh bags of sugar, and sealed sugar mills on Saturday night.

Hunza Sugar Mills was found having unusual stock of sugar during the raid.

Assistant Commissioner said that no one would be allowed to violate the government instructions regarding stocks and rates.He said Hunza Sugar Mills was not only guilty of hoarding but also in increasing the prices.

AC said that the mills would also be taken to task for not selling sugar on fixed rates.