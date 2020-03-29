UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Recovers Bags Of Sugar From Mills

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 08:30 PM

AC recovers bags of sugar from mills

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) ::During crackdown against hoarders and profiteers, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Athara Hazari along with police conducted raid in Dargahi Shah and recovered 13 lakh bags of sugar, and sealed sugar mills on Saturday night.

Hunza Sugar Mills was found having unusual stock of sugar during the raid.

Assistant Commissioner said that no one would be allowed to violate the government instructions regarding stocks and rates.He said Hunza Sugar Mills was not only guilty of hoarding but also in increasing the prices.

AC said that the mills would also be taken to task for not selling sugar on fixed rates.

Related Topics

Police Athara Hazari Stocks Government

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministry supports UAE artists by purchasin ..

1 minute ago

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn in market cap

2 hours ago

Spain&#039;s coronavirus deaths jump by 838 in new ..

2 hours ago

ERC to launch initiatives to contain spread of COV ..

2 hours ago

78 new deaths, 1,702 additional coronavirus cases ..

3 hours ago

Letters of guarantee surge to AED4.533 trillion in ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.