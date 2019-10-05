UrduPoint.com
AC Rejects Petition Seeking Nullification Of NAB Corruption Reference Against Sharjeel Memon

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 03:58 PM

AC rejects petition seeking nullification of NAB corruption reference against Sharjeel Memon

Accountability Court (AC) Karachi has rejected the petition seeking annulment of corruption reference filed by NAB against PPP leader and former provincial information minister Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th October, 2019) Accountability Court (AC) Karachi has rejected the petition seeking annulment of corruption reference filed by NAB against PPP leader and former provincial information minister Sharjeel Memon.The petition was filed by Izhar Hussain private secretary to Sharjeel Memon.The petitioner had prayed AC to nullify the assets beyond known sources of income reference filed against Sharjeel Memon by NAB.The petitioner took the plea the reference was not maintainable.

However the petitioner could not present solid reasons in favour of his petition in the court.NAB Prosecutor informed the court evidence are available in the matter of accumulation of assets beyond his known sources of income by the accused.

Persons.The reference has been filed after the signature of NAB chairman. .The court rejected the petition seeking nullification of NAB reference against Sharjeel Memon besides declaring the reference maintainable.

