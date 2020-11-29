UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Removes Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 09:30 PM

AC removes encroachments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari has removed encroachments from Regal Road.

A spokesman of district administration said here on Sunday that the AC (City) along with his team reached at Regal Road and removed all types of encroachments from the spot.

Heavy machinery was also used to remove ramps of the encroachers whereas theAC warned them to avoid again violation of the law.

Related Topics

Road Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives message from Indian P ..

21 minutes ago

No tremors felt in UAE after earthquake rocks sout ..

2 hours ago

UAE Food and Water Security Office renews collabor ..

2 hours ago

Dubai SME accredits the first free zone business i ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE Environment Polic ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways to commence flights from Beijing to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.