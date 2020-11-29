AC removes encroachments

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari has removed encroachments from Regal Road.

A spokesman of district administration said here on Sunday that the AC (City) along with his team reached at Regal Road and removed all types of encroachments from the spot.

Heavy machinery was also used to remove ramps of the encroachers whereas theAC warned them to avoid again violation of the law.