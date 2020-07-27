UrduPoint.com
AC Removes Illegal Cattle Market

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

AC removes illegal cattle market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Umar Maqbool has removed illegal cattle market from chak 117-JB Dhanola.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that administration had allowed sale and purchase of sacrificial animals at cattle markets on designated points.

He said, however, some people established illegal cattle market in Dhanola area.

AC (Sadar) on receiving information, along with his team went to the spot and removed the illegal cattle market and directed the animal dealers for shifting of their animals in nearby cattle market.

Later, the AC also made announcement through loudspeakers that no onewould be allowed to establish any illegal cattle market.

