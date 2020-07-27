UrduPoint.com
AC Removes Illegal Sale Points Of Sacrificial Animals

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Usama Sharoon Niazi removed illegal sale points of sacrificial animals in Tandlianwala, on Monday.

A spokesman of the local administration said that cattle owners/dealers had already been directed to sell the sacrificial animals at designated sale points or cattle markets only.

However, in violation of the directives, some dealers started selling of animals at other than designated sale points. To which, the AC, along with municipal committee staff, Livestock officials and police conducted surprise raids at illegal sale points and confiscated 400 animals which were later on shifted to the legal cattle markets for sale.

The AC also arrested 20 dealers of animals and 30 buyers on violation of coronavirus SOPs.

