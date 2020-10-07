UrduPoint.com
AC Reserves Decision On Ismail Qureshi's Acquittal Plea

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 08:49 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on an acquittal plea of a co-accused in a reference pertaining to misuse of authority against former prime minister Shaukat Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on an acquittal plea of a co-accused in a reference pertaining to misuse of authority against former prime minister Shaukat Aziz.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted the hearing on the acquittal plea of Ismail Qureshi and reserved the decision after conclusion of arguments from the both sides at large.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that the country's affairs could not be run if its prime minister had even no authority to hire a consultant.

He said the prime minister was also accountable if he committed any misconduct. The lawyer said his client had served as Federal secretary and he had been appointed after the board decision.

NAB prosecutor Usman Mirza opposed the acquittal plea and said the prosecution had all relevant record against Ismail Qureshi.

After listening arguments from the both sides, the court reserved its decision.

