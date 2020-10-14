AC reserves judgment on acquittal plea in illegal award of advertising campaign case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday reserved its judgment on an acquittal plea of an accused in a reference against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and others pertaining illegal award of an advertising campaign to a private firm.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted the hearing on the corruption reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Gilani and other co-accused. The court granted one-day exemption from the hearing to Yousaf Raza Gilani on his request.

During the course of proceedings, NAB prosecutor Usman Mirza prayed the court to dismiss the acquittal plea of a co-accused Syed Hassan Sheikh in the same reference.

He said former prime minister and other co-accused had been involved in illegal practice pertaining to advertising campaign of universal services' funds.

After hearing arguments, the court reserved its judgment and adjourned the matter till October 21.