AC Reserves Verdict On Ishaq Dar's Acquittal Plea In Assets Beyond Means Case

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 09:45 PM

An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday reserved its judgment on a petition filed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar seeking his acquittal in a NAB case related to assets beyond his known source of income

The finance minister had submitted three pleas, including the one pertaining to exemption, through his legal counsel last week. The court, after a brief hearing, accepted the minister's plea for exemption from personal appearance.

Accountability court Judge Mohammad Bashir resumed hearing on the petition and reserved verdict after hearing arguments.

During the course of proceedings, Ishaq Dar's lawyer Qazi Misbah and NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi appeared in the court while Ishaq Dar did not appear in the court due to permanent exemption from attendance.

Ishaq Dar's lawyer Qazi Misbah pleaded the court to accept his client's acquittal plea.

NAB Prosecutor Afzal Qureshi also completed the arguments.

