AC Revenue Among 11 Persons Found Corona Positive

Tue 09th June 2020

The district administration in random corona diagnostic tests of government employees and general public in the district found 11 persons including five officials corona positive

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration in random corona diagnostic tests of government employees and general public in the district found 11 persons including five officials corona positive.

District Commissioner Wasil Khan Khattak told media here Tuesday that a total 144 random tests were conducted by the district administration, police and health department out of which 11 were found positive while results of 47 persons were awaited.

He said that the government officials include Assistant Commissioner Revenue Imtiaz Ali Shah, Head clerk DHO Office Munawer, two police officials and one Sub Inspector of Intelligence Bureau were found corona positive.

He said that all the positive cases were quarantined and their treatment has started, adding that people should have to take precautionary measures to avoid coronavirus contraction.

He said district administration in crackdown against violators of COVID-19 SOPs conducted raids in markets and took legal action against people.

Meanwhile, district administration also sealed petrol pumps for not supplying petrol to consumers and creating artificial shortage in the area.

