AC revenue defeats COVID-19; informs DC Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Wasil Khan Khattak Friday said Assistant Commissioner (AC) Revenue Imtiaz Ali Shah had defeated the coronavirus and would join his duty in a couple of days.

Talking to media, he said Shah was home quarantined for15 days. after the passage of quarantine period, he was tested again and the result was negative. He said he has completely recovered.