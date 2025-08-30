AC Review Eid Milad-un-Nabi Preparations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner(AC) Sargodha Shireen Gul on Saturday chaired a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.
According to a spokesperson,the meeting was attended by the concern officers,representatives and other officials.
During the meeting a detailed review of arrangements for security,lighting,sanitation,water supply,health,traffic control and road maintenance was conducted.
AC emphasized that all departments must work together to ensure a peaceful and harmonious celebration.
The FESCO officials were also asked to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the processions and gatherings.
She also directed the Sui Gas officials to ensure that there was no disruption in gas supply during these days.
Police officials assured that police would take all necessary measures to ensure foolproof security arrangements, including deployment of personnel, traffic control, and maintenance of law and order.
She also reviews the traffic police plan to make effectively to maintain traffic flow and ensure additional personnel deployment at key locations.
Scholars from various sects participated in the meeting, offering their suggestions and assuring cooperation with the administration.
The AC directed all departments to perform their duties with dedication and ensure a peaceful and harmonious celebration.
She emphasized that all necessary measures should be taken to maintain law and order and provide a conducive environment for the celebration.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMYP Chairman discuss youth employment initiatives with industrialists
-
AC review Eid Milad-un-Nabi preparations
-
Maryum Aurangzeb pledges flood mitigation, public safety for Punjab through unity
-
ANF foils major drug smuggling bid near Pasni Coast; recovers 187 kg drugs, 225 modern pistols
-
India’s false narrative against Pakistan to cover up Operation Sindoor exposed
-
DC Battagram inspects schools to ensure quality education
-
Health facilities inspected at flood relief camp
-
PINS introduces Sunday MRI services for patients’ convenience
-
ANF foils drug smuggling attempt, seized drugs from gang of Umrah-Bound Passengers
-
Ayub Teaching Hospital to launch minor cardiac surgery ICU
-
NDMA sends relief trucks to Sialkot, Narowal as, Punjab flood aid efforts intensify
-
Over 72,812 people rescued amidst ongoing flood emergency