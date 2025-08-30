Open Menu

AC Review Eid Milad-un-Nabi Preparations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 02:50 PM

AC review Eid Milad-un-Nabi preparations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner(AC) Sargodha Shireen Gul on Saturday chaired a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

According to a spokesperson,the meeting was attended by the concern officers,representatives and other officials.

During the meeting a detailed review of arrangements for security,lighting,sanitation,water supply,health,traffic control and road maintenance was conducted.

AC emphasized that all departments must work together to ensure a peaceful and harmonious celebration.

The FESCO officials were also asked to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the processions and gatherings.

She also directed the Sui Gas officials to ensure that there was no disruption in gas supply during these days.

Police officials assured that police would take all necessary measures to ensure foolproof security arrangements, including deployment of personnel, traffic control, and maintenance of law and order.

She also reviews the traffic police plan to make effectively to maintain traffic flow and ensure additional personnel deployment at key locations.

Scholars from various sects participated in the meeting, offering their suggestions and assuring cooperation with the administration.

The AC directed all departments to perform their duties with dedication and ensure a peaceful and harmonious celebration.

She emphasized that all necessary measures should be taken to maintain law and order and provide a conducive environment for the celebration.

